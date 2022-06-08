Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) invites the community to enjoy StoryWalk® at the NACC Walking Trail from June 7 – 30.
StoryWalk® is a wonderful way for children and their parents or grandparents to combine literacy and fitness as they walk a short distance to each of the reading stations while enjoying the beauty of the NACC Walking Trail. StoryWalk® is a free activity for local residents accessible during normal walking trail hours. Bring your walking shoes and your reading glasses and enjoy StoryWalk® at the NACC Walking Trail.
The June 7-30 installment of the StoryWalk® at the NACC Walking Trail will feature the children's book Pepe and the Parade by author Tracey Kyle and illustrator Mirelle Ortega. The short book tells the story of Pepe, a young boy who attends his first Hispanic Day parade. He explores all of the wonderful food, music, and sights that the day has to offer. The book was chosen to coincide with NACC's Latino Festival, which will be held Saturday, June 11.
StoryWalk® was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and has developed with the help of Rachel Senechal of Kellogg-Hubbard Library. This StoryWalk® is funded by an American Library Association American Rescue Plan Grant.
Contact Dr. Julia Everett, Head Librarian, at everettj@nacc.edu or 256-228-6001 ext. 2326 with questions about the NACC StoryWalk® event.
