Students at Scottsboro High School and EPCOT participating in Hard Hat Girls and Women in CTE, Construction, and Manufacturing Programs and Occupations recently visited Westrock to hear from women in positions previously male dominated. They heard from females in chemical engineering, safety management, and paper machine operator positions.
This group, formed in March of this year, was created to promote opportunities for girls and women in careers not traditionally associated with females. Many of the students participating in the Westrock tour are future engineers, welders, and mechanics.
The career coaches at EPCOT and Scottsboro High School are the club sponsors. Nancy Griggs at Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce is the industry connector. Paris Cornelison from P&C Construction is the group’s president.
Group participation is open to females in grades 10-12 who are in CTE or construction and manufacturing programs and women in CTE, construction, and manufacturing careers, student advisors, and partnering companies.
Meetings happen six times a year during the school term. This visit to Westrock was the final meeting of this year. They will start back meeting when school resumes with the first meeting in September hosted by USG in Bridgeport.
The pink hats for the students were donated by Scottsboro Electric Power Board, Sand Mountain Electric Co-op, and North Alabama Electric Co-op. The girls get a sticker to add to their hat at each tour location.
“The focus of this organization is to share different opportunities for females in CTE, construction, and manufacturing, to educate and expose females to these types of careers, provide networking opportunities, and provide employment information,” said Griggs.
If you visit some of the classes at EPCOT or the high school, you will see young ladies taking part in more classes previously just occupied by the young men. This group helps to give the students a better look at the opportunities available in different fields.
Any student interested in joining the group, should visit Malinda Sommers in her room at Scottsboro High School or email her at msommers@scottsboroschools.net.
