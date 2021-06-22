A rescue effort resulted in the recovery of the body of a Section man, who drowned at Matheny’s Creek at the Jackson-DeKalb County line over the weekend.
According to reports, Donald Craig Stinnett, 49 of Section, was tubing when he went underwater and never came back up. The Scottsboro/Jackson County Rescue Squad were called to the area after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Rescue crews searched Sunday night until 11 p.m.
Stinnett’s body was recovered Monday afternoon, near the North end of Matheny’s Creek.
Along with the rescue squad, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMA, DeKalb County EMA, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Fire Department and ALEA all assisted in the search.
