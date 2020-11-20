With all they’ve dealt with, 30 graduates of Jackson County Drug Court won’t let COVID-19 stop them.
Circuit Judge John Graham, who has overseen the program since its inception 12 years ago, said this year’s graduation will be even more special. Drug court graduation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m., at the FNB Stage at Jackson County Park.
“This will be a drive-up event, and the ceremony will be broadcast by a low-frequency radio signal to the audience in their automobiles,” said Graham.
The graduation will also be livestreamed via the Drug Court Facebook page. Graham said the annual indoor ceremony—even with anticipated social distancing and masks—was canceled upon more mature reflection about having an indoor event with over 300 expected attendees during a serious and worsening pandemic.
“You are welcome to attend with your graduating client if you can,” said Graham. “I realize that the event is during business hours and the weather may be less than ideal, but please come if you wish and can.”
