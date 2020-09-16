Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
• A report of public intoxication in Higdon.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 423 in Dutton.
• A report of violation of court order on County Road 357 in Pisgah.
• A report of assault on Newman Street in Hollywood.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
• Ronald Michael Wayne Davis, 26 of Flat Rock, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Thair Damani Passley, 22 of Powder Springs, Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• April Walters, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
• Amanda Waldrop, 30 of Bryant, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Kyle Trent Coffman, 24 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Andrew Lee Ewan, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Donald Ray Guthrie, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Allen Kieth Holcomb, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Anthony Jones, 61 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Cailei Marie Kirby, 22 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Ashlin Mitch Palmer Chandler, 29 of Flat Rock, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Valerie Lynn Porter, 36 of New Market, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree.
• Toby Michael Seals, 31 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Snapp, 40 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Willie Loys Southard Jr., 48 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft third degree, burglary third degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and violation of protection order.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
• Amanda Kaye Smith, 39 of Dutton, was charged with interference with custody.
• Crista Roberts, 35 of Higdon, was charged with public intoxication.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
• At 8 a.m., a report of violation of protection order, domestic violence harassing communications and theft fourth degree in the 2000 block of Porter Road.
• At 2:41 p.m., a report of fugitive from justice in the 21000 block of Highway 72.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
• At 12:36 a.m., a report of DUI in the 18000 block of Highway 72.
• At 9:27 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 3000 block of Broad Street.
• At 10:43 a.m., a report of theft third degree in the 1000 block of Willow Street.
• At 2:30 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, burglary third degree, theft third degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a pistol without a permit and violation of protection order in the 2000 block of Porter Road.
• At 2:36 p.m., a report of harassment in the 300 block of Shipp Lane.
• At 3:04 p.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft third degree in the 100 block of Devers Street.
• At 3:10 p.m., a report of theft third degree in the 200 block of Lisa Lane.
• At 8:34 p.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft fourth degree in the 700 block of Broad Street.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
• At 7:02 a.m., a report of burglary third degree and theft fourth degree in the 500 block of Parks Avenue.
• At 12:22 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:45 p.m., a report of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Ridgewood Drive.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
• At 9:36 a.m., a report of found property (wallet) in the 300 block of Sebring Drive.
• At 10:18 a.m., a report of theft second degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 10:40 a.m., a report of domestic violence strangulation/suffocation on Mink Creek Road.
• At 1:32 p.m., a report of theft of lost property third degree in the 1000 block of Ed Hembree Drive.
• At 3:11 p.m., a report of fleeing to elude, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and no proof of insurance in the 2000 block of Moody Ridge Road.
• At 11:50 p.m., a report of DUI in the 4000 block of Broad Street.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
• Ronald Michael Wayne Davis, 26 of Flat Rock, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
• Benton West, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• James Cobie DeRay Hughes, 21 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
• Willie Loys Southard Jr., 48 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft third degree, burglary third degree, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and violation of protection order.
• Valerie Lynn Porter, 36 of New Market, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
• Robert Wesley Burgess, 34 of Section, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Corey Don Dudley, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
• Dylan Henderson, 23 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• David Glenn Townson, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Eric R. Benefield, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.