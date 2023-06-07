This week’s outstanding youth is a talented carpenter who has won awards in this field. Ross Thompson is a member of the Class of 2023 from Woodville High School.
Ross attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) where he was enrolled in the carpentry department. He took dual enrollment classes in carpentry through Northeast Alabama Community College.
This talented young man has been an active member of SkillsUSA and has participated in competitions during high school. Ross competed in the cabinet making competition at this year’s State SkillsUSA Convention in Mobile. He won the gold medal and is the state champion in cabinet making.
Ross is eligible to compete in cabinet making at the National SkillsUSA Convention. This will be in Atlanta later this month.
Math is Ross’s favorite school subject. “It is logical,” he says.
When talking with an upcoming freshman, Ross would say, “Take dual enrollment classes.”
Ross has enjoyed attending Woodville High School. He says he liked it because it’s a small school. At EPCOT he especially liked his tech class.
Unlike so many high school graduates, Ross knows exactly what he plans to make his career. He will be doing residential carpentry work.
In addition to keeping up with his carpentry and his academic studies, Ross has had a part-time job working at Zaxby’s. When he has free time, Ross enjoys playing the guitar and photography.
Ross is the son of Jason and Tracy Thompson and has three siblings, Zach, Brice, and Aubre. His grandparents are Scott and Nancy Carrell.
Ross has two dogs named Thor and Cooper.
