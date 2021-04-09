Eric Scott, who played college football at the University of Southern Mississippi and had a lengthy arena football career, will be on trial Monday, April 12 in connection with the death of Anna Grogan Brown, 45 of Hollywood, in March 2020.
Madison County Circuit Judge Claude Hundley, who was appointed, will preside over the trial after Jackson County Circuit Judges John Graham and Brent Benson recused.
Authorities found Brown deceased from a gunshot wound inside a residence on County Road 36 in Hollywood. Prior to entering the residence, authorities were in standoff with Scott, who they said refused to come out.
Authorities used gas canisters and made their way inside, where they said they located Scott, 38, hiding behind a counter. Authorities said a weapon was located inside the residence, along with some drugs, including methamphetamine.
Scott, who was in Jackson County Drug Court prior to the murder charge, was later removed and sentenced to five years on a possession of a controlled substance conviction.
Scott has remained in the Jackson County Jail since March 2020, serving time on the drug conviction.
Scott is being represented by attorney Bob Bentley, of Oneonta.
