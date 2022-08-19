Jackson County Sheriff
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
• Kenneth Williams Jr., 32 of Decatur, was charged with two counts of assault second degree.
• Casey Jones Foster, 27 of Bridgeport, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Robert Blake Lee, 38 of Paint Rock, was charged with two counts of burglary third degree, domestic violence third degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.
• Rayford Darrell McCarver, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
• Guy Mark Noble, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kevin Lee Vess, 26 of Paint Rock, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and receiving stolen property third degree.
• Bernard Eugene Schultz Jr., 56 of Trenton, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
• Amy Yarbrough, 55 of Hollywood, was arrested on six counts of bond revocation.
• Amy Beard, 40 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandon Earl, 40, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Marquetta Evatt Frady, 43 of Henagar, was charged with domestic violence second degree.
• Jamie Elaine Hoffman, 40 of Flat Rock, was charged with violation of court order and false report to law enforcement.
• Buddy Lee Parson, 28 of Ider, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Aldo Rodarte, 48 of Albertville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
• James Thomas Silvers, 22 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Benjamin John Oneal, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Mitchell Kyle, 56 of Leesburg, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Rebecca Lynn Johnson, 37 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kerry William Hughes, 44 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tina Colquitt, 61 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Jess Logan Allison, 20 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a court order.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
• Raymond McCarver, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft first degree.
• Brandon Scott Wade, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Guy Mark Noble, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Timothy Mark Leightner, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
• Montanna Pierce, 26 of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael William Crawford, 52 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, theft fourth degree (shoplifting) and violation of open container law.
• James Thomas Silvers, 22 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Richard Weeks, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
