The Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad is hosting its ninth annual fishing tournament on April 11 at Goose Pond Colony. Boats will blast off at 5 a.m. for the rescue squad’s annual fundraiser.
The Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad was organized in 1960. It is an all-volunteer organization with 36 members, serving one of the largest counties in the state of Alabama.
Many of its members have been on the rescue squad for more than 25 years, providing services to the people of Jackson County and the surrounding area. The rescue squad is available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year to serve the citizens of Jackson County.
The rescue squad provides many rescue services including caving and hunting accidents, searching for lost or missing people, water search, rescue and recovery, storm relief and many other types of rescues.
They assist law enforcement in efforts throughout the county when needed. The rescue squad is part of the Alabama Association of Rescue Squads and it responds to surrounding counties as well as state wide events when needed.
The rescue squad’s funding over the last 59 years of operation have come from many sources. It receives funding from the city, county and state legislative delegation.
Other funding must come from fundraising events performed by the rescue squad’s members. The members of the rescue squad are grateful for the county’s support and help in their efforts to make Jackson County a safer place to live and visit.
The first-place winner of the tournament receives $2,000. For more information, call 256.899.3445 or 256.259.0693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.