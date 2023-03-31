A pond on your property can be an asset–not only as a place to pass time between hunting seasons, but also as a habitat enhancement for wildlife. Year-round benefits include a place to enjoy fishing, the outdoors, and providing a natural water source attraction for wildlife.

Although deer get most of their daily water through the vegetation they consume, they still use water sources such as streams, puddles, and ponds, to obtain their required intake. On the other hand, wild turkeys rely heavily on water sources and remain within close proximity to them. Water sources also provide essential resources for waterfowl feeding, nesting, loafing, and cover.

