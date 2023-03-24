Lindsley

Andrea Lindsley pictured with her daughter, Anna. 

 Contributed Photo

Andrea Sparkman Lindsley is celebrating her Multiple Sclerosis this year for many reasons. 

The Scottsboro native who lives in Nashville with her family was first diagnosed with the autoimmune disease 30 years ago. Since then, research and treatments have advanced greatly, benefiting MS patients like Andrea. Today, more than 20 drugs are now available that help slow down the progression of the disease and limit the number of exacerbations each year. The disease has not stopped Andrea, she’s a successful partner at a large international public relations agency. 

