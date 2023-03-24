Andrea Sparkman Lindsley is celebrating her Multiple Sclerosis this year for many reasons.
The Scottsboro native who lives in Nashville with her family was first diagnosed with the autoimmune disease 30 years ago. Since then, research and treatments have advanced greatly, benefiting MS patients like Andrea. Today, more than 20 drugs are now available that help slow down the progression of the disease and limit the number of exacerbations each year. The disease has not stopped Andrea, she’s a successful partner at a large international public relations agency.
Lindsley, who now receives semi-annual infusions to fight her MS, is also celebrating her daughter this year. Anna, 18, was last year’s top fundraiser in Nashville for the annual MS Walk. She raised more than $11,000 for the fight against MS. This year is extra special for Anna as she recruits and raises money for her team again.
“This will be my last MS Walk in Nashville to help my mom and everyone living with MS,” said Anna Lindsley. “I am headed off to college in a couple months. My goal this year is to raise $15,000. I am so grateful for all of the support I have received over the years and hopeful for what the future brings for people living with MS.”
Anna has been accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy where she will study aerospace engineering and run track for the D1 school. Her grandparents, Pat and Larry Sparkman of Scottsboro are very proud of their granddaughter and daughter.
“Anna has done an amazing job each year with her MS Walk team. She has never stopped in the fight against MS to help her mom. We thank God for her spirit and desire to do so much for our daughter Andrea. We hope that everyone in Jackson County will again support Andrea’s Avengers. It’s been an amazing blessing to see Andrea beat MS for the past 30 years and watch Anna support her mother all of these years,” said Pat Sparkman.
The MS Walk in Nashville is planned for April 1.
To donate to Andrea’s Avengers, contact Pat Sparkman at 256-609-7070, or donate online at Anna’s MS Walk page, https://tinyurl.com/unrfrhcp.
