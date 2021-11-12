The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced that the 14 trail projects that would receive the $2.2 million in grants on Monday.
“With a varied landscape and geological features, Alabama is home to some of the most scenic trails anywhere in the United States,” governor Kay Ivey said in a press release. “I am delighted to award these grants and I encourage both Alabamians and out-of-state visitors to experience and enjoy these wonderful trails.”
Of the 14 projects, the town of Section was one of the projects awarded, receiving $93,984 to construct two overlooks at Weathington Park. The project will enhance the views of the Tennessee River and Chisenhall Spring Cove. The funds obtained from this grant will fund 80% of the total project. The two outlooks will be different sizes, with one being a 40x40 outlook and other being a 20x20.
“I just really appreciate ADECA for approving this. It’s very helpful,” Section mayor Rick Hanback said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.