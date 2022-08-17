Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Nursing Department has announced it is now accepting applications for a new stand-alone practical nursing (PN) program. The program will begin in the Spring 2023 semester.
Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 10, 2022. The program is a three-semester program covering the Spring, Summer, and Fall semesters. The program will be offered on-campus in Rainsville, with students completing their clinical hours in area hospitals and long-term care (LTC) facilities.
Upon completion of the program, the students will be eligible to take the NCLEX-PN licensure exam to practice as a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
“We are very pleased to initiate this program,” said NACC President, Dr. David Campbell. “There is a great need for LPNs in our area and we are especially happy to add a program that helps provide healthcare.”
Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) provide a range of care to patients in elder care facilities, hospitals, physicians’ offices, and in homes. They provide basic care and monitor the patient’s condition. They need to be keen observers and proficient at communicating with other healthcare professionals.
Dr. Myrna Williamson, NACC Nursing Program Director said, “We are excited to soon be offering the stand-alone PN program. There have been numerous requests from area long-term care and hospital facilities for more licensed practical nurses to fill many needed positions.”
To be eligible for the PN program, students must meet the following minimum admission criteria:
- Be unconditionally admitted to the college.
- Submit transcripts from all colleges attended.
- Complete application for the nursing program by the deadline.
- Take or have taken the ACT in the past, ACT score required, but no minimum score requirement (used for ranking only)
- Have a GPA of 2.5 on required core nursing courses including (ENG 101, MTH 100 or higher, BIO 201, BIO 202, PSY 210, and SPH 106 or 107.
- Be in good standing with the college and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 at the current or transferring institution.
- Meet the Essential Functions/Eligibility Criteria requirement for nursing (see webpage).
