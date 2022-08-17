Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Nursing Department has announced it is now accepting applications for a new stand-alone practical nursing (PN) program. The program will begin in the Spring 2023 semester.

Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 10, 2022. The program is a three-semester program covering the Spring, Summer, and Fall semesters. The program will be offered on-campus in Rainsville, with students completing their clinical hours in area hospitals and long-term care (LTC) facilities.

