Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
• A report of fraud at Regions Bank in Scottsboro.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 48 in Section.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
• Christopher Allen White, 44 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and harassment.
• Judy Carol Wright, 54 of Pisgah, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree and harassment.
• Keven Lee Vess, 25 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Daniel Blake Powell, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Samuel Johnson, 24 of Tuscaloosa, was held in county jail for Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Patrick Neal Fuller, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• William Earl Barnes III, 47 of Birmingham, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
• Dekota Moreno, 20 of Boaz, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Joel David Pockrus, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.
• Kelcey Scott, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas Glenn Townson, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree.
• William Lee Walker, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary Shane Ware, 29 of Grant, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft of property second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
• Kyle Trent Coffman, 24 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Dekota Moreno, 20 of Boaz, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Thomas Glenn Townson, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Zachary Shane Ware, 29 of Grant, was charged with theft of property fourth degree.
• Tanner Nicholas Atchley, 24 of New Hope, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Billy Wayne Burnette, 40 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Matthew Christian, 20 of Section, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jordan Levi Cisco, 24 of Section, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Wade Corbitt, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Tristan Dane Corbitt, 34 of Section, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Garner, 42 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Clint Alexander McIntire, 43 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a fugitive from justice and loitering in a drug house.
• Ashley Farris Ranson, 33 of Section, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Wayne Ritchie, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and loitering in a drug house.
• Curtis Smith Monroe, 25 of Pisgah, was charged with harassment.
• Jody Alan Vinzant, 43 of Hartselle, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Sandra Darlene Walden, 54 of Section, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Terra Dawn Williams, 43 of Dutton, was charged with loitering in a drug house.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
• At 8:23 a.m., a report of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle in the 300 block of Marshall Drive.
• At 10:04 a.m., a report of possession of a pistol by a violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 12:49 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Laurel Street.
• At 1:32 p.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree in the 900 block of Willow Street.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
• At 3:55 a.m., a report of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3000 block of Broad Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
• William David Garner, 41 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Willie Loys Southard, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of protection order warrant.
• Joseph Johnson, 24 of Tuscaloosa, was arrested on a warrant.
• Devin Venable, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Keshia Kesler, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Ryan Patrick Mitchell, 20 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
• William Lee Walker, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Michael Hunter, 43 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Thomas Glenn Townson, 22 of Scottsboro, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft third degree.
• Zachary Shane Ware, 29 of Grant, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft of property second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joel David Pockrus, 48 of Woodville, was arrested on a domestic violence warrant.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
• Gerry Paul Kelly, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Daniel Brunet, 29 of Grant, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stacy Lynn Berry, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Tiffany N. Reid, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
• Kerry Don Wilson, 29 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
