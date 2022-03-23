Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
• Johnathon Nicholas Payne, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Thomas, 59 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Holly Elaine Holder, 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Ervin Allen III, 25 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Roger Daylin Marr, 23 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Trevor Labron Bass, 25 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aubrey Gale Hinchee, 25 of Madison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Scott Little, 34 of Woodville, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for chemical endangerment.
• Rhonda Denise McAbee, 48 of Section, was charged with public intoxication, distribution of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Steve Pendergrass, 44 of Grant, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Wendell Dale Phillips, 50 of Fackler, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Corey Don Robbins, 32 of Section, was charged with failure to pay.
• Billy Joe Wallace, 41 of Fackler, was charged with domestic violence third degree, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Kathy Mae Warren, 48 of Woodville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
• Jason Lee Black, 36 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Heather Elaine Keffer, 29 of Athens, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Marty Charles Matthews, 31 of Hixson, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a forged instrument second degree and theft of property first degree.
• Donald Ray Mitchell, 40 of Gadsden, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Larry Wayne Walters, 54 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
• Antonio Herndon, 22 of Maryland, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald Ray Mitchell, 40 of Gadsden, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Scott William Curtis, 32 of Fyffe, was charged with probation violation.
• Bob Edward Garrett, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron Morris Nix, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Brittany Renee Rich, 29 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Eric Eugene Vaughn, 50 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
• Steven Lynn Belvin, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Willie Clarence Fennell Jr., 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeremy Don Freeman, 42 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, fleeing to elude and tampering with evidence.
• John Allen Leightner, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Timothy Mark Leightner Jr., 33 of Albian, Michigan, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jenny Lynne Paradise, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for chemical endangerment of a child.
• Jessica Lynne Wyatt, 25 of Anniston, was charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
• Aubrey Gale Hinchee, 25 of Madison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Abraham Vicente Pelico, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with resisting arrest, fleeing to elude, failure to appear, DUI and violation of open container law.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
• Willie Clarence Fennell, 52 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant and charged with failure to appear.
• Billy Joe Mashburn, 33 of Arab, was charged with DUI.
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with violation of court order.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
• Bob Randy Steele, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to flee, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.
• Bob Edward Garrett, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
• William Rashad Everson, 28 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
• Lonnie Dewayne Prince, 59 of Skyline, was charged with failure to appear.
