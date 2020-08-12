The Jackson County Board of Education approved the hiring of Josh Wright as the new principal at Stevenson Middle School at its meeting last week.
Wright said he was “beyond grateful” when he found out he was going to be the next principal at Stevenson Middle.
“I began my teaching career at SMS, and the staff and community have become a part of my family over the last several years. I am looking forward to giving back to the community that gave so much to me,” said Wright. “I hope that we can grow and achieve new things at SMS. During these uncertain times, I feel that our main priority is making sure the students of Stevenson Middle School are safe and healthy.”
Wright comes back to Stevenson Middle after serving as the assistant principal at Skyline High School last year. He said his main goal at SMS is to give the students the opportunity to be successful in all aspects of life.
“I want to make sure our teachers have the tools necessary to give students the best education possible,” said Wright. “Collaborating with our feeder schools, Stevenson Elementary and North Jackson, and offering more professional development opportunities for our teachers is important to having a successful school. I encourage my staff to always have a growth mindset and never settle for anything less than the best.”
Wright said he is excited for the upcoming school year and says he believes there are areas for improvement.
“Stevenson Middle School has a faculty that is second to none. Every person on our staff goes above and beyond their call of duty. Along with them, I believe that we can improve our state report card score by focusing on academics, attendance, and instilling a sense of pride and respect in our students,” said Wright.
Wright will be taking over for Lloyd Ellison, who retired prior to this school year.
Dukes said he is excited for Wright and the community in Stevenson.
“Josh was an effective assistant principal at Skyline,” said Dukes. “He helped improve the school and showed strong leadership. I have faith in him to do great things at SMS. I am excited for that community.”
