At the final STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) program, of this school year a total of 317 were awarded with white and gold cards for their academic achievement in the fall semester. This group incudes 15 seniors who have maintained an All A average throughout their years at Scottsboro High School.
Seniors who received their seventh gold card included: Evan Allred, Kelsey Atherley, Lilla Bell, Ben Carlson, Emma Cunningham, Anna Stuart Dawson, Adair Holland, Sadie Latham, Candence Laughlin, Kiki Nolasco Ortega, Kaitlyn Price, Ella Ritter, Mary Adalyn Skipper, Sadye Webb, and Grant West.
Those seniors who have been recognized with either a gold or white card each semester of high school and earned a gold card their final time include: Xander Argiro, Maggie Armstrong, Parker Bell, Tiasia Branford, Kambrie Doss, Cameron Estes, Jayce Gifford, Paige Giles, Addison Gunter, Abby Hambrick, Wilson Hill, Shelton Linville, Brooklyn McGee, David Paredes, and Hudson Tubbs.
Seniors who have earned either a gold or white card throughout high school and received a white card in their final recognition include: Jennifer Berrong, Trey Cooper, Keira Culver, Carolina Francisco, Blye Guffey, Keaton Grace Gunter, Maddox Hamm, Evan Hill, Ella Claire Hodges, Jackson Moore, Carson Peppers, Madison Rains, Tyson Sexton, Alyssa Smart, and Lydia West.
Other seniors who received a gold card at this recognition were Brandon Bergeron, Samantha Brady, Colby Durham, Allonzo Edmonson, Kaden Fairbanks, Grayson Gattis, Sidney Grant, Katelyn Gifffith, Skyler Hale, Savannah Lamonica, Erica Lusk, Hayden Matthews, Emily Phelps, Libby Sherrell, Alexie Venable, Maggie Whitaker, and Emily Williams.
Those seniors receiving a white card this time were Ruby Arnold, Colton Atkinson, George Boles, Emma Bradford, Jacey Brown, Gabi Chattin, Shelby Cooley, Max Dohring, Lily Flanagan, Micha Gazaille, Arianna Gilbert, Breallie Hammon McLain, Logan Hensley, Josh Hill, Kaje Jordan, Anthony Joyner, Kylee Kerce, Kayce Loudermilk, Tyland Moser, Zoey Parrish, Alyssa Paschal, Chan Phamdong, Hudson Thomas, Addison Thompson, Zane Thompson, and Amaya Whitson.
Juniors who received a white card were Bentley Allen, Keelan Alvarez, Buckner Anderson, Alex Avenel, Kyra Coates, Samara Cornelison, Karlee Dearholt, Colton Durham, Glendy Escobar,Johny Felix, Aznii Frost, River Green, Austin Hinkle, Emma Johnson, Lucas Jones, Carter Knopps, Noelle Lee, Emma Lemaster, Kiana Lenox, Ethan Roberts, Adriyana Saavedra, Aiden Samples, Anna Claire Shelton, Kade Shelton, Jake Shiflett, Gwendolyn Sims, Laci Smith, Ulises Soriano, Eli Sparks, Thomas Stewart, Luke Terrell, Natalie Warren, Greyson Widgeon, and Preston Worley.
Juniors earning the gold card were Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell, Dylan Chastain, Anna Claire Childress, Kaylee Dunn, Adela Francisco, Madeline Gifford, Holland Griggs, Emma Haddon, Marienne Heikkinen, Jasmine Hill, Alex Holder, Makenna Howes, Stephen Jones, Nancy Jose Matias, Lauren Judge, Cadence Key, Kennedy Key, Tori Lynch, Colton Moore, Sophie Mulkey, Landon Murphy, Aracely Pascual Mendoza, Mika Pedro, Hamilton Richardson, Elizabeth Sells, Kaitlyn Sharp, John Michael Smith, Aliyah Swafford, Maddie West, and Kyle Wright.
Sophomores earning the white card include: JJ Ake, Jameson Allen, Amelia Armour, Holder Benson, Kaleb Black, Lexi Black, Vassay Blair, Gracy Coley, Ben Davis, Jaden Dempsey, Lana Emanuel, Joseph Graham, Ariel Hamilton, Ryan Harper, Katelyn Hiett, Jackson Hillis, Serenity Hood, Kylee Horan, Jake Jones, Micah Kennemore, McGee Kilgore, Aiden Kohlmeler, Chloe Lamonica, Javier Marzal Martinez, Jayda Matayo, Marcos Matias, Jesse McMillan, JB Minton, Lexi Murphy, John Hollis Myers, Trip Nelson, Maria Pascual Pedro, Morgan Perkins, Burley Phillips, Matthew Piskorz, William Porch, Collin Rogers, Bre Sexton, Tyler Shelton, Brady Strickland, Jonathan Tolliver, Camille Vickers, Skyler Wharton, Lily White, and Jada Wright.
Sophomores who received the gold card were Madison Allen, Kaylee Berry, Judd Black, Mabry Bonsall, Cambree Bradford, Blair Butler, Emma Carlson, Ariel Chen, Ruby Cobb, Anina Claire Crocker, Logan Dulaney, Breanna Eakin, Tyler Eakin, Ethan Evetts, Pascual Francisco, William Guzman-Garcia, Ella Rose Hancock, Will Harrington, Axl Hastings, John Carter Heikkinen, Hayden Holmes, Josh Laney, Hope Leek, Alice Merck, Bryce Orgill, Bradyn Orgill, Arlen Parr, JoJo Smith, Jaycie Smith, Baylee Sumner, Lily Turlington, Taylor Vaden, Courtney Wilkes, Trent Wilson, Emma Woosley, and Lucia Zavala Irias.
Freshmen receiving a white card in their first recognition were Hazel Allgor, Allyson Anderson, Jenni Andres Jimenez, Lydia Bell, Evan Bemoto, Storm Blankenship, Ben Bradford, Aaron Brandon, Antonio Brocks, Dylan Brubaker, Mason Cushing, Allyson DeLong, Lee Diaz, Miguel Diego-Francisco, John Dodson, Alayzia Fennell, Macey Frazer, John Friedman, Jess Goggans, Elizabeth Green, Jacob Hastings, Jake Hastings, Lily Haswell, Bailey Hixon, Julie Rai Hood, Robin Jennings, Shelby Laughlin, Ava Long, Vanessa Lopez Cortez, Jacob Lovett, Wesley Luck, Kylie Marcum, Mia Martin, Aurora Merica, Jordan Moore, Suzanna Kate Moore, Jackson Nichols, Madison Quinn, Cole Raeuchle, Gaea Stevenson, Audrey Stokes, and Bailey Wellington.
Freshmen earning a gold card in their first recognition were Jocelyn Boles, Brooklyn Chastain, Ashlee Dunsmore, Daisy Eakin, Ella Fossett, Jayden Gilbert, Tess Griggs, Nora Harbin, Cooper Harding, Lilyan Hardman, Windsor Haston, Ella Kate Hogan, McGowan Holt, Rebekah Jones, Laila King, Lawson Lee, Katelin Lusk, Nick McKenzie, Sawyer McWilliams, Riley Moore, Connall Moore, Jake Morr, Lela Moser, Tiyanna Phillips, Annalee Rice, Eliza Roberts, Patton Russell, Craft Sanders, Destynee Semler, Abigail Shelton, Hannah Grace Shelton, Tatum Shelton, Jacyln Smith, Stone Staton, John David Stewart, Cohen Thompson, Brady Turner, Keaton Whitaker, Ella White, and Grace White.
Students who showed improvement on their ACT CERT composite score were asked to stand and be recognized. There were 358 students in this group. This was the first time to recognize academic growth. These students improved their score from the August testing to the January testing. CERT is College Equipped Readiness Tool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.