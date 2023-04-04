SHS STAR recognizes 317 students

These Scottsboro High School seniors have earned a gold card at every STAR ceremony throughout their high school years. They have maintained an All A average.  These students include Evan Allred, Kelsey Atherley, Lilla Bell, Ben Carlson, Emma Cunningham, Anna Stuart Dawson, Adair Holland, Sadie Latham, Candence Laughlin, Kiki Nolasco Ortega, Kaitlyn Price, Ella Ritter, Mary Adalyn Skipper, Sadye Webb and Grant West.

 Sentinel Photo | Peggy M. Himburg

At the final STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) program, of this school year a total of 317 were awarded with white and gold cards for their academic achievement in the fall semester.  This group incudes 15 seniors who have maintained an All A average throughout their years at Scottsboro High School.

