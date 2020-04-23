Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
MONDAY, APRIL 20
• Marlin Fred Turner, 39 of Whitwell, Tenn., was charged with probation revocation.
• Jeremy Edward Bates, 38 of Woodville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
• Riley Blake Sanders, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and promoting prison contraband.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, APRIL 20
• At 3:49 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 100 Block of Sherwood Drive.
• At 8:50 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing first degree.
• At 9:30 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree and violation of domestic violence protection order.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
• At 8:45 p.m., a report of DUI at the 1600 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 10:06 p.m., a report of DUI at the 2500 Block of South Broad Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
• Jose Silverio Morales Diaz, 38 of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
• Jon Paul Carlisle, 57 of Gadsden, was charged with public intoxication.
