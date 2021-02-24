At the Scottsboro City Council’s previous work session, they discussed an ongoing project at the Goose Pond boat launch. The project which is funded as a partnership between Goose Pond and the city of Scottsboro was found to require an extra $25,000.
In total the project has cost roughly $1.2 million — $500,000 of which came from various grant awards. The rest was split between Goose Pond and Scottsboro.
The project increased the boat ramp from 2.5 lanes to 8 lanes; however, to save money contractors utilized a portion of the existing foundation for the extension. While a representative form Goose Pond assured the council during a meeting on Feb. 15 this resulted in a significant cost savings it has resulted in the added expense.
The project will have a portion of the existing foundation removed and extend it to meet with the new sections. This will improve safety and longevity of the boat ramp.
According to Mayor McCamy at the City Council's Feb. 15 work session, the project was holding up the application for more grant funding.
The mayor added that the closing date for these grants is March 1 and because this project has extended this long, the city will be unable to apply for another similar grant this year.
The money was taken out of the City's excess sales tax.
During the council's meeting on Feb. 22, they also approved the funding for various purchases by the Public Works Department and Solid Waste Department.
The purchase of two snow plows at the cost of $9,102 each for a total of $18,204 was approved by the council in response to a request made by the Director of Public works [ NAME ] at the last city council meeting.
A budget amendment was approved by the council for an additional $26,535 dollars to purchase a vehicle for the street department.
This was in addition to a budget agreement to lease zero turn mowers for the street department, to increase worker's safety while mowing inclines. The proposal was discussed during the council's previous meeting.
The council also appropriated $3,000 from their general fund to assist CASA. The money was intended to be given to the organization as part of the City's 2020–2021 fiscal budget passed in November. An oversight, however, saw the organization left out of the funding allotments.
The Scottsboro City Council will next meet on Monday, March 1 at 6 p.m. in Scottsboro City Hall.
