Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
• Leslie Amanda Dotson, 40 of Tennessee, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Milton Labron Hulsey, 44 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
• Christopher Lee Jeffers, 43 of Bryant, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Scott Johnson, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Dustin Robert Tate, 49 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond removal.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
• Leslie Amanda Dotson, 40 of Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael James Barnett, 31 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Richard Lynn McCurdy, 48 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
• Paul Edward Dawson, 41 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay, attempt to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kristen Hatch, 35 of Henagar, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tammy Treece, 50 of Gurley, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, OCT. 3
• Tiffany Brook Moore, 31 of Pisgah, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Jane Bernal, 44 of New York, was charged with burglary third degree and theft first degree.
• Omar Stive Acuna Benavides, 32 of New York, was charged with burglary third degree and theft first degree.
• Tavaris Battle, 47 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez, 34 of New York, was charged with burglary third degree, theft first degree and trafficking stolen identities.
• Wendell Dale Phillips, 57 of Hollywood, was charged with cruelty to animals.
• Jose Gustavo Gonzalez, 34 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI.
• Kelly McDaniel, 50 of Bryant, was charged with theft fourth degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
• James Curtis Green, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeffery Wayne Dawson, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment and interference with emergency call.
• William David Lee Garner, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jerry Eugene Walker, 42 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• David Lamar Pannell, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstruction and failure to appear.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
• Matthew Eric Dauria, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
• Ronald James Fenley, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Adam Franklin Brown, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Glenn Edward Gothard, 58 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, OCT. 3
• Jane Bernal, 44 of New York, was charged with burglary third degree and theft first degree.
• Omar Stive Acuna Benavides, 32 of New York, was charged with burglary third degree and theft first degree.
• Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez, 34 of New York, was charged with burglary third degree, theft first degree and trafficking stolen identities.
• Tammy Louise Southard, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Staggs, 43, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Julia Michelle Brown, 45 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Cedrick Eugene Kelly, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
