Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.