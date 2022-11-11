A traffic stop Nov. 3 led to two people being arrested on drug charges.
“During the course of the traffic stop, and subsequent investigation, officers discovered 14.99 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.57 ounces of marijuana and a variety of drug paraphernalia,” said Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department.
Tiffani Mashburn, 39 of Boaz, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of marijuana second degree. Tyler Nelson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were transported to Scottsboro City Jail. Mashburn was later transferred to Jackson County Jail, where she was released on a $25,500 bond.
