Nelson Elementary School has a new principal, and she is excited to meet the teachers and students. Joanna Montes has been named as Nelson’s principal, and she has already started to work.
Montes has no plans to make any major changes as the new school year gets started in a few weeks. They will have the usual drop off and pick up areas for the kindergarten and Pre-K students.
Parents will be allowed to walk in with their students on the first day of school. They are asked to wait until after Labor Day before coming for lunch. This will give everyone the time to get adjusted and going in their daily routines.
Montes plans to support her teachers and help them when needed. She will be listening to her teachers to see how things are going. She said she has heard nothing but good things about Nelson Elementary School.
Montes came to Scottsboro last August from Texas. She taught fourth grade last year at Collins Intermediate School.
The new principal has served in other administrative positions in Texas. She was an assistant principal and the dean of students at Draper Intermediate, Wylie ISD. She has also taught math and science in fourth grade and served as a third grade dual language immersion teacher.
Montes was the curriculum and instruction coach at Draper Intermediate and a bilingual elementary teacher at Moffett Elementary School in California. She received her college degrees from Oral Roberts University and Texas A&M University.
Montes is certified in Alabama as an educational administrator as well as a middle, elementary, and early childhood teacher.
As the new principal at Nelson Elementary, Montes is excited about the upcoming school year. Some of the teachers have already come by the school to welcome her. She is looking forward to a great year.
