After it finally seemed the U.S. would return to “normal” after a year dominated by COVID-19, the newest strain of the virus, delta, has begun to spread across Alabama and the country, leaving many to wonder what will come next. The delta strain is found to be far more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain that left a majority of the country effectively shut down for nearly a month.
“The slope of the increase is unprecedented. This upward trend is extremely concerning, especially with the Delta variant being highly infectious and much more transmissible than earlier strains. Getting vaccinated is the best action you can take to protect yourself and those around you,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a news release.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) gave updates on the pandemic and announced that vaccinations, while not completely taking the risk of COVID away, does prevent severe illness, hospitalization, death as well as reduces the spread of the virus. The CDC also reports that nearly all hospitalizations and deaths are from unvaccinated people. When in a high transmission area, it’s suggested that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors.
According to data from the Alabama Public Health Department (APHD), all counties in Alabama except Lamar, Perry and Macon counties are at a high transmission level. The APDH’s criteria for determining transmission levels is taking both the numbers of cases per 100,000 persons and the percentage of positive tests. Jackson County has a reported 155 new cases per 100,000 persons and a 14.9% positive test percentage from the past week, putting Jackson County in high transmission on both scales.
Reported hospitalizations have spiked in the past month as well, going from 204 COVID-19 patients on July 1 to 1,251 patients as of July 29.
With schools opening back up soon, the school systems are monitoring the situation closely, however nothing drastic will be done yet.
“Jackson County Schools will not be requiring masks at this time, but masking is a personal choice. We will not tolerate shaming of masking or not masking by adults or students. Vaccination is one tool in the fight against COVID-19, but we will not tolerate vaccination shaming as well,” Jackson County School District Superintendent Kevin Dukes said. “At this time, the same procedures will be in place that we practiced last school year. We will not be doing temperature checks upon arriving at school. If your child has a temperature or shows signs of illness, please keep them at home. Our system will continue to be diligent in sanitizing efforts to help stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
