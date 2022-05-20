First Southern State Bank has announced the 2022 Young Leader Scholarship winners for Jackson County.
Jaylynn Brazelton plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College to pursue a degree in Communications Studies. She is a graduate of North Sand Mountain High School.
Chloe Britt plans to attend Jacksonville State University to pursue a degree in Nursing. She is a graduate of Section High School.
Alex Elizondo plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College and transfer to the University of Alabama in Birmingham to pursue a degree in Genetics. He is a graduate of Pisgah High School.
Brylie Evans plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College and transfer to the University of Alabama in Birmingham to pursue a degree in Biology to become an occupational therapist. He is a graduate of North Jackson High School.
Logan Evans plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville to pursue a degree in Kinesiology. He is a graduate of Skyline High School.
Lauren E. Paradise plans to the attend the University of Alabama to pursue a degree in Accounting. She is a graduate of Scottsboro High School.
“For over 19 years, First Southern State Bank has offered leadership scholarships to members of the senior class of the high schools in the communities in which we serve,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. “Our 2022 Young Leaders are all exceptional students and have endless potential. We wish them every success as they go forward to follow their dreams.”
