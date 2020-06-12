Community leaders have planned a prayer walk for Sunday evening in Scottsboro.
People will gather at 5 p.m. at the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, and the walk to the Jackson County Courthouse will begin at 6 p.m.
About 30 local leaders and pastors gathered at the Scottsboro Boys Museum last week to plan the prayer walk, according to Museum Director Shelia Washington. She said the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce reached out to her to see what they could do to bring calmness and peace to the community.
“We all agreed prayer is what we need, not protesting,” said Washington. “To me, this is going to be a historical event because it’s happening on the grounds of the museum and the courthouse where the Scottsboro Boy trial took place.”
Washington said people are coming together during this time for one cause, and the cause is unity and prayer. She said that the community has never really come together as one, and this prayer walk will bring people together from all walks of life.
Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton said the prayer walk will show that Scottsboro is concerned but united as a community.
“We want to show a positive and united image for our community in light of all the violence and strife going on in our country,” said Shelton.
Washington said several local churches have agreed to participate in the prayer walk, and if everyone participates who said they would, she expects over 1,000 people to attend the prayer walk on Sunday.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Rev. Polly Robb said she is excited to see people gather together at the prayer walk. She hopes people will use it as an opportunity to come together and celebrate unity.
Washington said they are asking people to park at Unclaimed Baggage Center, and local churches have offered their vans for transportation. Interim Police Chief Ron Latimer asks that people who cannot participate in the walk be parked on the square by 5:30 p.m. The square will be blocked off for the prayer walk.
