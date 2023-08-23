A 2021 North Jackson High School graduate now a student in the College of Agriculture at Auburn University spent some time over the summer developing his career path. Will Rich interned with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Rich is a senior in crop and soil science (production). Part of his summer experience was learning how to scout crops such as cotton and soybeans. He attended a scouting school and was able to use what he learned to help farmers in the northeast region make crucial pesticide application decisions. He was impressed with the number of farmers who utilized the extension system. “This made my work enjoyable and meaningful,” he added.
Rich enjoyed his work with the Extension System. He was even able to do some 4-H Chick Chain home visits in Dekalb County.
“I have had a great experience working with them and have definitely learned from some of the best,” he said.
As a student on Ag Hill, Rich has loved standing in the rain during football games and singing every sons in the yell book. He works as a student administrative assistant in the College of Agriculture Dean’s Office. His studies and hands-on experiences have helped to further his passion for growing food and providing for others.
From the time Rich stepped foot on the Auburn campus, he has focused on obtaining the most experience possible from every opportunity available to him. He quickly landed a job assisting a precision agricultural team and later moved to a position in aiding the Alabama Watershed Stewards Program. He is a member of the Auburn Young Farmers, Collegiate Cattlemen, and the Crop, Soil, and Environmental Science Club.
