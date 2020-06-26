Jackson County Circuit Clerk Bart Buchanan, who serves as the county’s absentee election manager, said the deadline to register to vote in the July 14 runoff is Monday, June 29, at 4:30 p.m., at the Board or Registers Office inside the county courthouse.
“The deadline to register to vote and change address online at the secretary of state’s web page is June 29 at 11:59 p.m.,” said Buchanan.
Buchanan said he will stop taking absentee ballot applications on July 9, at 4:30 p.m., and stop taking hand delivered ballots from the voter on July 13, at 4:30 p.m.
“Ballots that come in the mail, sent by the voter, will be accepted on the day of voting up until 12 p.m. only if the ballot is postmarked prior to July 14,” said Buchanan.
The July 14 runoff is Republican only. There will be three races on the ballot, including County Commission, District 3 between A.J. Buckner and Mark Guffey.
For United State Senator, it will be Jeff Sessions or Tommy Tuberville, and for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place No. 2, it will be Beth Kellum or Will Smith.
If you have questions about the primary runoff feel free to contact Buchanan at 256-574-9380 or 256-609-3552.
“If you get a voicemail, please leave a message with a call back number,” said Buchanan.
