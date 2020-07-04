The city of Scottsboro announced Wednesday morning that it will resume its residential curbside recycling program starting Monday, July 13 with cardboard, plastic, metal and mixed paper products.
City Council President Patrick Stewart said it was a “wonderful thing” that the recycling program was restarting.
“It’s a great thing to see the program start back up,” said Stewart. “The council invested a lot into the program, and I think the restart will be a win-win for everybody.”
He said there will be growing pains, but he is excited, and he knows the citizens of Scottsboro will be too.
Recycling will be picked up on citizen’s scheduled garbage day, but a separate truck will collect the recycling.
Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton said the city is making great strides with its recycling program.
“It’s been a slow and painful process,” said Shelton. “But we’re glad to get the program started back and to keep this stuff out of the landfill. “
The city’s updated recycling program will be a three-bag program. Bags can be picked up at Scottsboro City Hall, located at 316 South Broad Street or at the Sanitation Office, located at 27150 John T. Reid Parkway beginning Monday, July 6.
Below is a list of what type of recycling material goes in what colored bag. The city asks that citizens make sure they are sorting their recycling products correctly before they place the bags outside for pickup. The city also asks that food containers be rinsed out before being placed in the bags.
- Blue Bags – Plastics: Number 1-7 plastics will be taken. The number of the plastic is generally printed on the side or bottom of the container. Bottle caps will be picked up; however, they must be removed from the bottle. Walmart bags and garbage bags will not be accepted.
- Yellow Bags – Metal Cans: Steel and aluminum cans only.
- Green Bags – Mixed Paper: Magazines, copy paper and notebooks. The city asks that citizens remove all wires from notebooks when placing them in the bags.
- Cardboard: Both corrugated and non-corrugated cardboard will be taken. All cardboard should be placed four feet from garbage cans beside the other recycling bags. The city asks that citizens remove all plastics and other materials from the cardboard. If other materials are mixed with the cardboard, it will not be picked up.
The Solid Waste Department plans to establish recycling drop-off locations throughout the city at a later date.
Residential recycling is a voluntary program provided by the city. Contact the Scottsboro Solid Waste Department at 256.259.5548 with any questions or concerns.
