The highly anticipated completion of the Jackson County Innovation and Career Academy is a mere three months away. This news was presented to the Jackson County Board of Education at their
January meeting. The board also got updates on several other projects and approved some personnel changes.
It is possible that the move into the new Career Academy could occur within six weeks. The board was shown slides to see progress on the facility.
Craig Robbins, supervisor of maintenance and transportation, reported that 94 county buses had been inspected by the state. No major deficiencies were found. Robbins credits the mechanics at the bus garage for the work they do that leads to such good news. “They pay constant attention to keep our buses up to par. I appreciate that,” he added.
Robbins brought board members up to date on the progress on roof repairs to the different schools as well as other projects ranging from repairs to lobby areas and various areas of the schools. Some of the projects have been completed. With 18 schools in the system, projects are always ongoing. Robbins said they prioritize the projects according to need.
There have been 45 HVAC units installed. These have been in some classrooms, lunchrooms, and various offices. The band room at North Sand Mountain High School received three units. The gym at Bryant Elementary School got two units. Bathroom renovations are planned for North Sand Mountain, Skyline, and North Jackson High Schools with the possibility of this being expanded if funds are available. An unplanned repair is occurring at the Dutton Elementary gym after a vehicle caused some damage to the main entrance.
“This is very helpful,” said Chad Gorham, chairman of the board. “This update and the handouts give us as board members a better understanding of where the funds go. I appreciate that.”
It was also noted that water bottle filling stations have been installed at all schools. Every school has at least one station. This is a step toward modernizing and helps cut down on plastic water bottles. The following personnel changes were made:
Leaves
*family medical leave from Dec. 8-16 for Kailey Smith
*leave of absence for Halie Hackler from Jan.17 through March 6
Resignations
*Chloe Womack as county-wide instructional aide effective Jan. 17
*Cody Hawkins as contracted ELL aide effective Jan.18
*Marisa Moses as county-wide instruction aide effective Jan. 23
*Eunice Becerra as EL instructional aide effective Jan. 25
Transfers
*Susan Shrader from North Sand Mountain High School teacher to county-wide Family and Consumer Science Teacher
*Alicia Jones from county-wide instructional aide to an auxiliary Pre-K aide at Skyline High School
*Allison Vernon from ELA teacher to special education services teacher at Stevenson Middle School
*Leigh-Ann Kittrell from Alternative School teacher to principal at Stevenson Middle School
*Kara Kelsey from county-wide instructional aide to an English teacher at North Sand Mountain High School
*Sherry Matthews Swinford from a four-hour custodian at Stevenson Middle School to a county-wide instructional aide
Employments
*Mark Dutton as a four-hour custodian at Section High School
*Barry Shrader as a county-wide teacher
*Chloe Womack as elementary teacher at Flat Rock School
*Cassadi Shadden as an English teacher at Stevenson Middle School
*Lindsey Varner as a county-wide instructional aide
*Taylor Jordan as a county-wide instructional aide
*Heather Cooper as a county-wide instructional aide
*Jill Mavity as a part-time elementary teacher (not to exceed 35%) at Macedonia School
Coaching assignments
*Dylan Barbee as junior high school coach at North Sand Mountain High School
*Travis Gentry as a non-faculty volunteer assistant softball coach at Section High School
*Michael Bolt as a non-faculty volunteer assistant baseball coach at Section High School
*Jeremy Luse as a non-faculty volunteer assistant baseball coach at Section High School
*Beth Caperton as junior varsity cheer coach at Pisgah High School for the 2023-2024 school year
In addition to Gorham, board members present at the meeting were Mike Matthews, Robbie King, and Angela Guess. Member Chris Knight was absent. Jackson County Superintendent of Education Jason Davidson was also seated with the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.