Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said on Friday morning that two local sex offenders are in jail after violating sex offender laws.
Harnen said Samuel Lee Beal, 52 of Section, was arrested on Wednesday on three counts of violation of the sex offender registration and notification act.
Haren said Beal established a residence without notification, is facing a homeless violation and is in violation of residing or conducting an overnight visit with a minor.
The Alabama State Probation and Parole office assisted in the arrest.
On Thursday, Kenneth Posey, 34 of Skyline was arrested on Highway 79 by officers of the Alabama Department of Conservation.
“The officers had been advised of warrants against Posey and spotted him on a routine patrol in Skyline,” said Harnen.
Posey is facing a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. He is also facing a probation revocation and charges of three counts of failing to pay and escape third degree.
Beal and Posey are both currently in the Jackson County Jail.
