In partnership with the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Bikeways of the Scenic South has now developed a road bike route in Bridgeport, Stevenson, Scottsboro, and Section - each with varying lengths and challenges. View Routes at: scenicbikeways.com/home/alabama-mountain-lakes/scottsboro-challenge/.
The Scenic Bikeways Plan
The Alabama Mountain Lakes Scenic Bikeways Plan is intended to promote bicycle tourism in Jackson County by making it easy for cyclists to find the best road cycling routes in the area and highlighting points of interest along each route where bicycle tourists can spend money. Each bike route includes an interactive map created with Ride With GPS software (one of the most widely used bike route mapping platforms) which allows cyclists to view the maps on a phone app or download the maps onto their bike computers.
They can also download cue sheets with turn-by-turn instructions. Each map also indicates where to find the points of interest in the area.
More than just simply showing the routes, each map is accompanied by scenic photographs of cyclists riding the routes and includes a narrative description of the routes that notes interesting highlights and reinforces spending opportunities along the way.
Bicycle Tourism
The Plan is modeled after a similar program in Oregon which has been wildly successful in attracting bicycle tourism to the state. In 2015, a study credited the Oregon Scenic Bikeways program with bringing $12.4 million to the state’s economy, and a 2013 study showed that bicycle tourism accounted for $400 million in tourist revenue to Oregon.
While a nationwide pandemic exposed the need to diversify outdoor travel options, The Outdoor Foundation’s annual Outdoor Participation Report found that more than 91 million Americans participate in some form of bicycling.
Cycling is currently experiencing unprecedented growth as bike shops are unable to keep up with demand left in the wake of COVID-19. People want to ride bikes! Beyond this year’s special circumstances, cycling’s popularity has a lot to do with its wide-ranging appeal across a variety of demographics. Regardless of the type of bike, the age or fitness of the rider, and the distance covered, cycling offers a unique experience that has value to riders of all ages.
To date, Oregon is the only other state with a Scenic Bikeways program, which offers the Tennessee Valley Region a golden opportunity to gain national recognition by creating and expanding its own Scenic Bikeways Plan. With the majority of nationally recognized cycling destinations located west of the Mississippi (Colorado, Utah, Oregon, California, etc.), we are uniquely positioned to become the premier cycling destination in the eastern United States!
Furthering this cause is the buy-in the Scenic Bikeways Plan has received from tourist agencies at every level – local, regional, and statewide. With these agencies (along with local bike shops, cycling clubs, and other related organizations) all promoting the Scenic Bikeways Plan and directing their audiences to ScenicBikeways.com, the Plan should receive a great deal of attention which will serve as the foundation for building the region’s reputation for bicycle tourism.
Marketing the region
The tri-state region contains three states and sixteen counties. This particular subregion consists of two Alabama Counties (Jackson and DeKalb) with a wide range of geographic characteristics and distinct towns, which makes capturing its essence with a singular title especially challenging. However, since marketing efforts were already underway using the name “Alabama Mountain Lakes,” that name was used to tie the trails into what the region is already known for. It’s a good fit for a region dominated by ridges overlooking the Tennessee River.
Another way to spread the word about the bike routes is through rack cards, which have been paid for by the Southeast Tennessee Tourism Association. The Scenic Bikeways Staff has made the rounds distributing these to local bike shops and other relevant tourist locations, but please let us know if there are other specific locations where you would like to display them. There are plenty!
We would also be happy to provide guidelines or perhaps even conduct workshops for local businesses, tourist agencies, and government officials on what is appealing to bicycle tourists and how to be “bicycle-friendly.”
Website updates
The Scenic Bikeways website is intended to be a "living document" that evolves over time and reflects current conditions. We will continue to update pictures and routes as we see fit, and we encourage feedback both on the first read and as conditions in the region change and new points of interest emerge.
The success of the Scenic Bikeways Plan in making the region a premier cycling destination depends on the accessibility of the routes and the accuracy of the information presented on the website. The more input the better!
Project partners
Shannon Burke, Velo View Bike Tours
Route development, photos, text, ScenicBikeways.com development and management
423-834-8388
Jenni Veal, Southeast Tennessee Tourism Association
Branding, signage, tourism marketing materials
423-595-2845
Jim Johnson, BikeTours.com
Concept development and consultation
423-756-8907
