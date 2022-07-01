Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
• Taurus Levert Hill, 42 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 36, was charged with probation violation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
• Jefferson Douglas Corbit, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Preston Ronald Austin, 38 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to pay.
• Nathaniel George Swafford, 39 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear and three counts of failure to pay.
• Lukeus Marion Traylor, 39 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Dustin Robert Tate, 48 of Hazel Green, was charged with theft of property third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ricky Dale Luschen, 56 of Huntsville, was charged with simple assault.
• Elisha Delane Knight, 44 of Section, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jesse Kyle Fortner, 25 of Section, was charged with attempt to elude, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
• Rodney Wayne Clines, 34 of Higdon, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Marlin Miles Welden, 32 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Tyler Dean Kennamer, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Blake Jones, 19 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and five counts of failure to appear.
• Tyler Brett Snyder, 27 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• John William Lee Goodale, 26 of Dutton, was charged with fleeing to elude and failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
• Roger Eugene Brown Jr., 23 of Pisgah, was charged with DUI.
• David Clark Alspaugh, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Bradley Wayne Thompson, 60 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Cody Trent Phillips, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Allan Christopher Jones, 37 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Randall Jerry Bailey, 64 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jerrie Lois Welch, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged public intoxication.
• Brian Zane Miller, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Eric Ray Benefield, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
• David Gabriel Williams, 22 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Dylan Andrew Ball, of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Dustin Robert Tate, 48 of Hazel Green, was charged with theft of property third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
