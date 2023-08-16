The Scottsboro City Council held a meeting on Monday, with 10 items being listed on the agenda.
First, the city council unanimously approved a letter of support for the Fallen Officer’s Memorial, a memorial currently being planned to put up by Jackson County Sheriff and Fraternal Order of Police Hi-Jackson County Lodge president Rocky Harnen, who wishes to add a memorial piece to the Jackson County Courthouse lawn to honor officers who lose their lives in the line of duty. Harnen has also stated the memorial would stand and represent all agencies in Jackson County.
The city council then approved a budget amendment of $10,000 from excess sales tax to the Jackson County Revenue Office for a partnership they made with the Jackson County Commission for Aerial Photography. They will pay $10,000 each year for the next two years as well.
The city council unanimously approved $11,310 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for 174 tons of dirt to be added to the Veterans Baseball Complex. Recreation Director Donnie Wood said last week that the dirt would add two inches to each field, which he noted was a needed rise in the infield height.
The city council unanimously approved appropriating $2,000 from the tourism grant fund to put towards the Airport Marine High School Fishing Tournament. The tournament will be held Jan. 27, 2024 and would be a 150 boat tournament.
The council unanimously approved rejecting and rebidding one of the HVAC units for the Rec*Com, after it was discussed last week that one of the previously approved HVAC units they bid out had been damaged while in transit.
The city council unanimously approved the Scottsboro Police Department surplussing seven total vehicles, five Dodge Chargers, a 2008 Ford Expedition and a 2004 Crown Victoria.
The city council unanimously approved a one-time holiday for city employees for Columbus Day, which would be Oct. 9.
The city council also approved the contract with AVENU for tax collection on short-term rentals as well as $5,000 in excess sales tax to cover the setup fees.
Next, the city council nominated and approved Nathan Allen and Tanner Harbin to be appointed to the Commercial Development Authority as well as nominating and approving James Bennett, Johnny Gamble and Tim Saint being appointed to the Zoning Adjustment Board.
