Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
• Christine Sullenger, 41 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Flora Jean Stover, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and criminal mischief second degree.
• Gage Lamar Roberts, 27 of Stevenson, was held in county jail for the Alabama Department of Corrections.
• Angellica Elisha Lowe, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of release order.
• Amanda Kelly, 32 of Stevenson, was arrested on a motion to revoke house arrest.
• Jason Michael Ferguson, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Randy Lucas Davis, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and criminal mischief second degree.
• Sean Taylor Cochran, 39 of Hollywood, was held in county jail for Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
• James Chris Bolding, 53 of Langston, was charged with cruelty to animals.
• Aaron James Clark, 34 of Section, was charged with failure to appear.
• Steve Holland, 65 of Higdon, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Tivoli Reneka Justice, 39 of Dutton, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jason Edward McLemore, 31 of Huntsville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
• Janna Lee Fausz, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on nine counts of bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with 37 counts of failure to appear, two counts of failure to pay, six counts of possession of a forged instrument second degree, three counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property first degree, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dana Michele Gonzales, 46 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Robert David King, 41 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joseph Wayne Redden, 49 of Fort Payne, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Laura Scarberry, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
• At 10:20 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance in the 13000 block of Highway 79.
• At 8:57 p.m., a report of assault third degree in the 200 block of Hembree Street.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
• Deborah Baugh, 20 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Flora Jean Stover, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and criminal mischief second degree.
• Randy Lucas Davis, 58 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and criminal mischief second degree.
• Allan Christopher Jones, 36 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Darrin Smith, 46 of North Carolina, was arrested on a harassment warrant.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
• Jason Edward McLemore, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Amanda Kelly, 38 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Larry DeWayne Dolberry, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Joseph Wells, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jimmy Lee Carter, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Andrew Lee Ewan, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jason McMichael, 48 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a domestic violence warrant.
• Justin Shane Garner, 28 of Fackler, was charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Wade Thompson, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
• Stephen Beck, 23 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
• Matthew Jones, 46 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sharon Sutter, 64 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathon Knicely, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and resisting arrest.
• Amber McRowe, 23 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jamie Collins, 43 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Amy Vandiver, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.