During the Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, council inducted Donna Frederick, Richard Bailey and Mike Ashburn back into the council, having them take their oath of office before the official meeting.

After inductions, the city council voted to have Bailey return as the city council president, with Ashburn also re-elected as the council president pro-tempore.

