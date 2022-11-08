During the Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, council inducted Donna Frederick, Richard Bailey and Mike Ashburn back into the council, having them take their oath of office before the official meeting.
After inductions, the city council voted to have Bailey return as the city council president, with Ashburn also re-elected as the council president pro-tempore.
“I really appreciate the council supporting me. I was willing to sit back but I’m also willing to serve,” Bailey said. “(I’m looking forward to) the continued growth, it’s so nice to see everything opening up and all this work from the last four years. Now, I’d just like to see how much more work we can get in the next four.”
While Ashburn and Bailey were inducted, they were not new to the council, with both having served the previous term. For Frederick, however, this was her first official meeting on the council, though she’s been attending meetings for a while. When asked if she had any words prior to the meeting adjourning, Frederick simply stated that she was excited to get started.
“I’m just super excited about it. I’ve been sitting in the meetings and learning. I’m excited to get going on this great team,” Frederick said. “The future of Scottsboro is so bright, I’m glad to be part of it. It’s an honor and a privilege to be here.”
