Students in the Scottsboro City Schools had a chance to help with Christmas Charities by collecting specific items.
There was a contest between the grades in the schools and class winners were declared at the end of the supply drive.
Each of the students along with their teacher in the winning homeroom won a free meal from Captain D’s thanks to Robbie Copenhaver.
The students from Nelson and Caldwell collected body soap, disinfecting wipes, toothpaste, paper towels, bathroom cleaner, and dish liquid. Students at Collins and the Junior High School collected shampoo, toilet paper, floor cleaner, disinfecting spray, laundry detergent, and window cleaner. Scottsboro High School students also participated by providing canned food items in Dr. Coleman’s class.
Christmas Charities is very appreciative of the help from these students. All of the items collected will be distributed to local families.
The winning kindergarten class at Nelson Elementary School was Mrs. Asia Potts and her students.
Caldwell Elementary School homeroom winners were Mrs. Laura Skipper for first grade, Mrs. Renee Scott for second grade, and Ms. Lisa Brandon for third grade.
Collins Intermediate School had the following winners; Mrs. Jenny Adams for fourth grade, Mrs. Jennifer Paradise for fifth grade, and Mrs. Tracy Wallingsford for sixth grade.
Class winners at Scottsboro Junior High School were Taylor Machen for seventh grade and Ms. Kristy Turner for eighth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.