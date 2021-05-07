After the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly slowed society to a halt last year, the annual Catfish Festival would have to be cancelled. However, it makes its return in 2021, for what will be its 20th year.
“To me it’s seemed like it’s been 20 years already [since the last Catfish Festival]. I’m a car person, I got an old car, we’ve been putting on car shows, our church and I, for over 20 years, probably 25 years,” Scottsboro Small Business Council (SSBC) President Johnny Johnson said. “We’ve helped people put on car shows, we’ve organized car shows for folks, we’ve done the DJing for car shows so this was a natural match for me because it was right down my alley anyway and I enjoy doing that kind of thing, it’s been fun.”
From its inception, the Catfish Festival has changed a lot over the years. The festival in its first year spanned two days and only featured the Shriner’s selling catfish plates, a food vendor and trophies being given away for the car show. It’s now a one-day festival that would’ve featured 30 vendors last year, the Shriner’s still selling the catfish plates, prizes now being given out at the car show as well as a kid’s section featuring pony rides, a little train for the kids to ride, bungee jumping and an electric bull in the past.
“It’s been a lot of fun and real rewarding for all of us. The [SSBC] was the one that sponsored [Catfish Festival] from the get-go. In other words, the [SSBC] came up with a concept and an idea and put the first one together,” Johnson said. “It’s wonderful to watch it grow. A lot of people made it happen, it’s not just one person, it’s a lot of folks working hard that makes it happen.”
The Catfish Festival will be held on May 15, starting at 8 a.m. at Jackson County Park.
(0) comments
