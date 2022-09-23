Layne Heath Gerbig, 27 of Woodville, was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections, split to serve two years in prison, after being convicted of child abuse last month.

Gerbig was convicted of abusing a 20-month-old child in 2019. According to court testimony, Gerbig was dating the child’s mother at the time of the incident.

