Layne Heath Gerbig, 27 of Woodville, was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections, split to serve two years in prison, after being convicted of child abuse last month.
Gerbig was convicted of abusing a 20-month-old child in 2019. According to court testimony, Gerbig was dating the child’s mother at the time of the incident.
Testimony also revealed the child suffered cigarette burns to his hand and top of his head. He also suffered injuries to his face and bruises on both sides of his head.
In an emotional courtroom Wednesday, in front of Circuit Judge John Graham, Gerbig’s attorney, Crystal Phillips of Huntsville, said Gerbig maintains he didn’t torture the child, but he also didn’t protect the child.
“I never thought I would be in this position,” said an emotional Gerbig. “I failed to protect the well-being of the child.”
Family members testified on behalf of Gerbig, including his mother, grandmother and grandfather. The family members each said Gerbig was good with his own daughter, who loved him very much.
Harry Gerbig said his grandson has suffered in the past three years with health problems, job loss and attorney fees.
“At least have some mercy,” Harry Gerbig said.
Krystina Jackson, an assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, said the actions of Gerbig has left a child and family that will never be the same.
“He took his anger and frustration out on the innocent,” she said. “He showed this child that monsters are real.”
Graham told Gerbig he hoped he wasn’t a monster, however, his actions toward the child were monstrous.
Graham said he is thankful the child is alive today.
“This very well could have had a different ending,” Graham said to Gerbig. “You are going to prison for two years and not for life or a death sentence.”
After serving his time in prison, Gerbig will have three years of probation. During that time, he’s not allowed to have employment with a law enforcement agency in any position, a job caring for a child or at a school or daycare.
Gerbig is also ordered to not have contact with the child or any member of the family.
