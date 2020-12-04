Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, NOV. 30
• A report of criminal mischief on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 366 in Section.
• A report of assault on Highway 40 in Dutton.
• A report of theft on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 296 in Bryant.
• A report of assault on Williams Street in Section.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
• A report of burglary on County Road 47 in Dutton.
• A report of assault on Highway 71 in Bryant.
• A report of harassment on County Road 367 in Pisgah.
• A report of burglary on Highway 65 in Estillfork.
• A report of a family disturbance on County Road 165 in Pisgah.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
• A report of a domestic dispute on Mitchell Drive in Hollywood.
• A report of a house fire on Church Street in Paint Rock.
• A report of theft at Dollar General in Bryant.
• A report of burglary on Louisiana Street in Stevenson.
• A report of burglary on Highway 72 in Paint Rock.
• A report of a domestic dispute on Highway 71 in Pisgah.
• A report of harassment in Scottsboro.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
• A report of assault on County Road 7 in Woodville.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
• James Leon Akin Jr., 47 of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
• Pamela Jewel Baldwin, 37 of Albertville, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
• Kim Jones Shelton, 56 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence assault.
• Mikel D. Edmonds, 51 of Henagar, unlawful carrying of a pistol.
• Ilianny Amada Viruet, 27 of Woodville, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Angellica Love, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for assault first degree.
• Darren Scott Evans, 37 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, NOV. 30
• Wesley Heath Wade, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
• Dewey DeWayne Childress, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
• Jason Lebron Scott, 41 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• John Albright, 57 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• Rachel Lea Benefield, 30 of Union Grove, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
• Kaven Broussard, 43 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 30 days in city jail.
• James H. Waller, 37 of Grant, was ordered to serve 26 days in city jail.
• Maurice Lamont Linder, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.