On Thursday afternoon, a large crowd gathers at the future site of Chick-fil-A. Though it’s currently a mound of dirt filled with the different construction vehicles and piles of materials off to the side, visitors were eager to hear about the future of a long-awaited restaurant in Scottsboro.

“In my 31 years with the chamber, I’ve never seen our community more excited about a restaurant coming to town,” Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden said.

