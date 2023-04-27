On Thursday afternoon, a large crowd gathers at the future site of Chick-fil-A. Though it’s currently a mound of dirt filled with the different construction vehicles and piles of materials off to the side, visitors were eager to hear about the future of a long-awaited restaurant in Scottsboro.
“In my 31 years with the chamber, I’ve never seen our community more excited about a restaurant coming to town,” Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden said.
When speaking of the trials and tribulations of trying to get Chick-fil-A to Scottsboro, Scottsboro city council president Richard Bailey listed all of the failed site attempts, with each of the five attempts having a different reason for being unsuccessful over the course of five years. Today, on the sixth site, Bailey, the rest of the city council, mayor Jim McCamy and the citizens celebrate the success.
“This community owes a huge thank you, first to Chick-fil-A for maintaining interest in Scottsboro, to Greg Hess for his work to making sure this happened, to John McCleskey for investing in Scottsboro and Jackson County and, most recently, Beth Monroe for her commitment to making the best Chick-fil-A franchise,” McCamy said.
The Chick-fil-A is still hoping to open by late Summer or early Fall, with no date being set yet. While there are no current projections for total jobs, Monroe said that they will look to take applications in late July.
“We’re just so thrilled that the community has been so supportive, welcoming and truly so warm to us and we hope to extend that same hospitality as we open our doors,” Monroe said.
