Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 3
• Tracie Green Quarles, 43 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Haley Diana Gamble, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
• Charlene Marie Dunlap, 37 of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
• Robert Sprinkel, 46 of Centre, was charged with failure to appear.
• Candy Brockman, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on warrants of attempted arson second degree, theft of property first degree, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Bonnie Lynn Cisco, 51 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and giving false name to law enforcement.
• Anthony Eugene Grider, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and giving false name to law enforcement.
• Steve Randy Holland, 66 of Bryant, was charged with criminal mischief second degree and harassment.
• Mark L. Scott, 47 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a grand jury indictment of burglary.
• Joseph Michael Smith, 37 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
• Christopher Matthew Collins, 40 of Section, was charged with public intoxication.
• Adam Keith Wooten, 40 of Grant, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Christopher Leon Thomas, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Amanda Scott, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with contempt of court.
• Matthew Henry Poythress, 37 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Robert Nathaniel Haswell, 40 of Section, was charged with failure to pay.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, MAY 3
• Freddie Lee Bradford, 32 of Henagar, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Michael Crawford, 54 of Dutton, was charged with DUI.
• Karen Lisa McCay, of Guntersville, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Troy R. Helms, 31 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
• Jason L. Frye, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Jerry Glen Oliver, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
