With Fourth of July around the corner, some of the first things to come to mind are grilling and fireworks. However, with both activities can come danger if not properly operated.
The National Fire Protection Association cited that in 2021, fireworks started around 12,264 fires and that July was the peak month for grill fires, with both gas and charcoal grills combining for an average of 10,519 home fires.
“The best advice I could say is to go to the Goose Pond or a public permitted display of fireworks. A lot of people want to shoot their own fireworks and I understand that. It is legal between certain hours of the city so if they do that, we want to make sure they follow all the recommendations and follow the (safety measures),” Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus said. “The same thing with grilling, everybody is going to be grilling and cooking out. Make sure everybody has a good safe space around your grill, make sure it’s clean, you’re using it properly and grilling outside.”
In 2017, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 12,900 people for firework related injury; 54% of those were injuries to the extremities and 36% to the head. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for more than one-third of the estimated injuries according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that, on average, 280 people per day visit emergency rooms with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.
Experts say sparklers burn at temperatures between 1800 F and 3000 F, which is hot enough to melt metal. Most people wouldn’t let children touch a stove set to 350 F, so they must exercise the same caution when using sparklers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that 1,100 injuries result from sparklers each year.
Children may not realize that fireworks can remain hot even after the colors have disappeared. Some fireworks considered “duds” can unexpectedly reignite, even after being moved.
The risk for serious injury is significant anytime fireworks are handled. That is why individuals need to be especially careful when handling fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.