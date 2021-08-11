A Pisgah man turned himself into authorities Monday after allegedly shooting a Stevenson man over the weekend.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Billy Dwight Carter, 32 of Pisgah, turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail and is charged with attempted murder.
Harnen said around 10:30 on Saturday, Aug. 7, deputies, along with officers from the Stevenson Police Department and Hollywood Police Department, responded to a shooting call on County Road 287 in Stevenson.
The victim, James Jeremy Owens, 40 of Stevenson, was found to have one or more gunshot wounds, said Harnen.
“He was able to identify the person who shot him,” added Harnen.
Owens was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Harnen said he remains in critical but stable condition.
After turning himself in Monday, Carter was released later on a $75,000 bond.
Harnen said it appears the incident is isolated.
“This investigation is continuing as to the motive and events which led up to the shooting,” said Harnen. “This is an isolated incident, and no further threat to the community is known.”
