Gas prices in Alabama are falling, at least somewhat. According to GasBuddy, average gas prices in Alabama have fallen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25 per gallon.
Prices in Alabama are 36.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet still stand $1.44 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gas has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 stations across the country.
“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago.”
De Haan said the trend could continue another week as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong.
“But we’re not completely out of the woods yet,” he added. “We could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.