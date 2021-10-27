During Monday’s Scottsboro City Council meeting, the city council approved up to $5,000 to add a crosswalk by the soccer fields in Bynum Park.
“We noticed the last few weeks with the soccer games that’s been going on, one night, there were over 500 adults at the soccer field. One of the issues is parking so they were parking over at Bynum across (from the field) and it’s not well lit so (city engineer Josh Little) even mentioned it to me the next morning and he’s been looking at researching some crossing lights,” Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said.
The Scottsboro Power Board has also installed additional street lighting at the crossing to assist with the lighting issue.
The council approved up to $5,000 to install this crosswalk. There’s no current timeline for when it will be ready as the parts required will need to be ordered and then installed.
“I know it’s long overdue. This soccer season, it’s really shown how bad it’s needed,” Council President Richard Bailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.