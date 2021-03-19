Scottsboro High School’s prom is still set to go according to Superintendent Jose Reyes. During Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting, Reyes addressed the impending mask mandate expiration and what that could mean for prom moving forward.
“We certainly will wait and see if [Ivey] has any guidance for us at that time. What we would like to do, it’s going to be a situation where we probably are going to, after that point, if the mandate does go away, we’re looking at some options at potentially allowing our faculty, staff and students to have an option [to continue wearing masks],” said Reyes. “Our goal is to move back to normalcy, obviously normalcy will be discussions about masks, social distancing, actually the [Center for Disease Control], [on March 18], has discussed moving that back to three feet. They’re moving to more normal times for us and we want to shift with those times as well.”
Gov. Kay Ivey announced March 4 that the mask mandate would continue until April 9 and not be extended afterwards. However, Reyes is still working under the assumption that prom will still be limited.
“At this time, the capacity is what it is and that’s based on what Goose Pond Colony has indicated to us,” he said. “Now if they come back and they make some changes then we certainly would make some changes as well, so we’ll have to wait and see what they do. Currently, we still are solid on it just being Scottsboro students, I don’t think that will change but, again, that’s not a 100%, concrete answer but right now we’re sticking with it just being the students from Scottsboro.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.