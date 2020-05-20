One man has been arrested and law enforcement are searching for another in connection with ATVs and UTVs stolen this month.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators and deputies located a stolen 2020 Side by Side, valued at $22,856, at a residence on County Road 138 in Skyline.
“Investigators notified Scottsboro police investigators of a location where other stolen property was believed to be located,” said Harnen.
Scottsboro investigators located a second 2020 Side by Side and utility trailer, valued at $19,359, at a residence on Lakeshore Drive in Scottsboro.
Spencer Rick Coates, 39 of Huntsville, has been charged with receiving stolen property first degree by Scottsboro police in connection with the items located on Lakeshore Drive, Harnen said.
“The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected in the case,” said Harnen.
In a separate investigation, Harnen said a rash of stolen ATVs in the Macedonia, Section and Dutton areas have been recovered.
Those ATVs include a Honda Foreman 400 ATV and 25-gallon sprayer, valued at $5,000; Yamaha Grizzly 550 ATV, valued at $9,800; Echo 225 Grass Trimmer, valued at $250; Honda Rancher 350 ATV, valued at $1,500; Honda 300 4x4, valued at $2,500 and Camo John Deere Gator 4-seater, valued at $10,000.
“The suspect in these thefts, Richard Allen Green, 34 of Section, has been observed on some of these vehicles and has fled from law enforcement on several occasions in the past week,” said Harnen. “Arrest warrants have been obtained for Green.”
Harnen said the victims of these thefts have been notified.
