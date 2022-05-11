Jackson County Drug Court, Jackson County Family Wellness Court and the Recovery community will hold Tomato Day at the Garden of Hope Friday, May 13, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.
Jackson County Drug Court, led by Circuit Judge John Graham, created the Garden of Hope to promote a healthier and more productive lifestyle among drug court participants.
“Working in the Garden of Hope is one of the great pleasures that we share together as drug court staff and participants,” said Graham. “We want the community to come join us in this project—we can earn for them, and they for us.”
Everyone gets a free tomato plant, as they last. There will be refreshments and fun for the whole family.
“We want people in the community to see that persons in recovery are just like everyone else—men and women, moms and dads, brothers and sisters, kids and parents filled with hopes, dreams, wishes and desires for ourselves, our families and our community,” Graham said. “Folks in recovery are just people who lost their way into addiction, and who struggle to get back fully into life.”
Graham said the Garden of Hope can teach people to eat healthier, to enjoy working outside, to see the benefits of having a garden, however small—even if it’s just a tomato plant or two.
“Tomato Day is an opportunity to give back to the community, to work with one another on this important community service project, to learn how to grow our own vegetables, and to plant the seeds for a healthier future together,” said Graham.
Anyone in the community is welcome to come by, bring a bucket and take home a tomato plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.