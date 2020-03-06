The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for Cindy Renee Miller during a hearing Tuesday in Montgomery.
Miller plead guilty to murder in the death of April Gwathney Lemieux, 31 of Scottsboro, in 2004.
During Tuesday’s parole hearing, Jackson County District Attorney Jason Pierce, along with several members of the Lemieux’s family, testified against Miller’s parole.
“We were pleased with the outcome,” said Pierce.
According to reports, Miller fatally shot Lemeiux, whose body was found in an apartment in Scottsboro. Miller then took the victim’s vehicle and fled to a residence in Skyline. Police said Miller barricaded herself in the residence for about an hour before surrendering.
Miller plead guilty later and was sentenced to 30 years. She has served 15 years of that sentence.
“It would have been ludicrous for someone who pled guilty to intentionally and savagely killing another person, who received a 30-year sentence, to be released after serving merely half that much time,” said Pierce. “A sincere and heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the parole board on behalf of my office, the Scottsboro Police Department and the Gwathney family.”
Miller will be eligible for parole again in March 2025.
