Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
• Joshua Patrick Turner, 28 of Hartselle, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation.
• Jason W. Townson, 40 of Dutton, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana first degree, manufacturing alcohol, illegal possession of alcoholic beverages and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Bailey Smith, 21 of Fort Payne, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Royce Moore, 34 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lindsey Breanne King, 28 of Henagar, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Brandon Allen Dawson, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
• Jesse Lee Culver, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colton Nathaniel Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Ezzard James Cheatom Jr., 51 of Hollywood, was arrested on a domestic violence third degree warrant.
• Kevin Jerome Harrison, 59 of Skyline, was arrested on warrants of reckless driving, attempt to elude and driving while driver license suspended.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
• Amanda Williamson, 36 of Fyffe, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Shawnice Linder, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to pay and possession of a controlled substance.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
• Brandi Michelle Atchley, 41 of Huntsville, was charged with probation violation.
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
• Don Steven Dunn, 50 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• George Gregory Dunn, 38 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
• Benjamin Cody Baugh, 30 of Conway, South Carolina, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• James Scott Baugh, 55 of Section, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Cheyenne Baugh, 24 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Steven Lee, 24 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Isaac McClain Jr., 31 of Stevenson, was charged with domestic violence second degree assault and attempt to elude.
• Jared Blake Beason, 26 of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
• Reagan Briggs, 31 of Bridgeport, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jacob Spencer Whiting, 22 of Pisgah, was arrested on four counts of bond removal.
• Tony Lee Brown, 30 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with three counts of failure to appear and resisting arrest.
• Christopher Scott Clark, 40 of Bryant, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Chase Zane Goolesby, 33 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Shanna Victoria Jeffery, 35 of Pisgah, was charged with attempt to elude and reckless endangerment.
• James Wesley Phillips, 51 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Michael Shane Thrasher, 39 of Albertville, was charged with burglary third degree.
• William Lee Walker, 40 of Bridgeport, was ordered to serve five days in county jail.
• Lisa Ann Yuris, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
• Christy Highfield, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
• Colton Nathaniel Wininger, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brian Zane Miller Jr., 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
• Hannah Edwards, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
• George Gregory Gass II, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
• William Marcus St. Clair, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Willie Clarence Fennell II, 52 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.